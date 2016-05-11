VnExpress International
Four Vietnamese fishermen convicted of poaching deported from Solomon Islands

They are the first of 40 to be sent home, but the captains of three Vietnamese vessels face fines of up to $1.5 million.

Vietnam pledges protection for fishermen caught in Solomon Islands

Forty three Vietnamese were reportedly arrested for illegal fishing in Solomon Islands waters.

Rising seas swallow up five Pacific islands

Five tiny Pacific islands have disappeared due to rising seas and erosion, a discovery thought to be the first scientific confirmation of the impact of climate change on ...
May 11, 2016
 
