Vietnam pushes divestment in state-owned firms to counter rising public debt: HSBC
The country’s public debt is on the verge of hitting the mandated limit set by the government.
Former shipping firm execs to appeal death sentences in $12 million Vietnam fraud case
Hanoi's appeals court will be reopening the infamous Vinashinlines scandal this week.
Vietnam plans more share sale from dairy giant Vinamilk: official
The sale of a 3.33 percent stake is expected in October and foreign investors would be able to bid.
August 05, 2017 | 11:23 am GMT+7
Vietnam gives power monopoly the power to hike prices
Depending on cost changes, EVN will be allowed to raise prices by up to 10 percent every six months without seeking gov't approval.
August 01, 2017 | 10:34 am GMT+7
Vietnam to lift restrictions on foreign investment in privatization push: Prime Minister
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the country will relax regulations as it looks to make $7 billion from share sales.
July 12, 2017 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s leaders say no rescue for state-run factories with massive losses
The Communist Party’s decision-making body has ordered the trade ministry to quickly end business ventures that are in the red.
June 21, 2017 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
2 executives get death sentence in Vietnam’s major shipping scandal
The scandal is among Vietnam's six corruption and mismanagement cases to be brought to trial by March 2017.
February 22, 2017 | 07:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's PM signs off on more state-owned company sales
The conglomerates involved in this fresh round of sell-offs include Agribank and coal mining group Vinacomin.
January 06, 2017 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s public debt growing three times faster than GDP
The country is digging itself into an ever-increasing hole.
October 27, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Loans for Vietnam's state firms hit $67 billion
According to a new government report, $15.6 billion of that came from overseas.
October 25, 2016 | 12:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s govt urged to sell entire stake in dairy giant Vinamilk
Selling off small stakes individually could cost the government $1 billion.
October 20, 2016 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Morgan Stanley Asia to advise Vietnam on stake sale of dairy giant
Vietnam’s investment arm wants to milk the maximum profit from the sell-off.
October 07, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Listings by top Vietnamese brewers seen delayed to Q1 2017
The brewers' share debuts were originally scheduled by the end of 2016.
October 05, 2016 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Higher food, petrol prices fuel Vietnam’s inflation: HSBC
Vietnam's ambitious economic growth target is likely to put more pressure on the economy.
September 29, 2016 | 02:54 pm GMT+7
Thai investors have eyes on sell-off of Vietnamese state firms
Some of the biggest companies from Thailand are ready to grab stakes in Vietnam's top state-owned enterprises, a report says.
September 25, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
