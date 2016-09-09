VnExpress International
Lack of milk blamed for 'stunted' Vietnamese children

Officials say that drinking more milk will help Vietnamese reach a new high.

Vietnamese diet: Too much salt and not enough fruit and veg

Cancer and heart disease are deadly threats to those who don't watch what they eat.
 
