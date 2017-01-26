VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag socio-economic development
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam 2017: Prospects and challenges

From the macroeconomy to tourism and weather: Experts and officials analyze the outlook for Vietnam this year.

New minister on upcoming reform: expect certain friction

Vietnam has wrapped up its leadership transition, and the new administration has so far shown determination to ...
 
go to top