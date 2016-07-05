The most read Vietnamese newspaper
'Death by overwork': occupational hazard for Japan's media
'I thought it would happen eventually because we work like crazy... like a slave.'
Going under the knife in China's plastic surgery stampede
Plastic surgery is booming in China, fuelled by rising incomes, growing Western influences, and the imperative of ...
Trump signs memo banning transgender troops
Trump has said he did the Pentagon a 'great favor' by banning transgender troops.
August 26, 2017 | 08:25 am GMT+7
Indian police find 19 female foetuses dumped in sewer
Abortion of girls are still common in India, despite that the sex ratios are skewed towards males across the country.
March 06, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Asia's ageing population to cost $20 trillion
"The Asia-Pacific region is ageing at a faster rate than any other region in the world."
August 26, 2016 | 11:58 am GMT+7
Hanoi sets growth target of 9 percent by 2020
The capital has set macroeconomic, social and environmental targets for 2016-2020.
August 04, 2016 | 10:44 am GMT+7
Vietnam's 2016 growth target: 'out of reach'
Government spending spree leaves budget in deficit, again.
July 05, 2016 | 12:12 pm GMT+7
