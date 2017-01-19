VnExpress International
Academic behind Facebook breach says he is a 'scapegoat': BBC

The company has lost $60 billion of its stock market value over the last two days.

Facebook crash sends Vietnam, Asia into frenzy

Many users woke up to find that their favorite social network was down, but the technical problem was reportedly ...

Social networks serving as platform for public trashing in Vietnam - national university

Nearly 80 percent of those surveyed were either victims or had witnessed online shaming and hate speech.
April 12, 2017 | 07:38 pm GMT+7

Should we forgive Bob Kerrey for his role in Vietnam war massacre?

Something that caught my eye recently was an article about Bob Kerrey, chairman of Vietnam’s first American-style private university in Ho Chi Minh City. He is also a former US ...
June 02, 2016 | 03:51 pm GMT+7
 
