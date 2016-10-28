VnExpress International
Vietnam sees six-fold rise in foreign workers since 2004

Officials are looking into ways to collect social insurance payments from them.

Foreign workers may be forced to pay social insurance in Vietnam

But with so many foreigners working under the radar, it's difficult to see how the new regulation would be ...

Vietnamese businesses owe $440 mln to social insurance fund

Foreign companies owed more than 12 percent of the debt that should be used to pay workers' pensions.
February 08, 2017 | 10:10 am GMT+7

Half of Vietnam's workforce opts for early retirement, threatening pension fund

The lack of balance could push the country’s social insurance fund to the verge of bankruptcy
October 29, 2016 | 10:04 am GMT+7
 
