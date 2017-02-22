VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag social housing
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Ho Chi Minh City faces land shortage for low-cost housing

The city has land to develop suitable low-cost houses for only 1 percent of those in need, its real estate association said.

Vietnam offers low-income workers cheap mortgages

Low-income workers in Vietnam who want to buy a house this year will be given access to bank loans with an annual ...
 
go to top