Eight sentenced to death in major Vietnam drug trial

The trans-national ring is believed to have trafficked nearly half a ton of heroin over a decade.

Death sentences handed down to nine heroin smugglers in northern Vietnam

The 23-members of the ring were attempting to traffic nearly half a ton of heroin.

Vietnamese drug ring tried for smuggling half a ton of heroin

The ring is believed to have handled 1,415 packs (480 kilograms) between 2012-2015 on the Laos-Vietnam-China route. 
February 28, 2017 | 11:07 am GMT+7
 
