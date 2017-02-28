The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
smugglers
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Eight sentenced to death in major Vietnam drug trial
The trans-national ring is believed to have trafficked nearly half a ton of heroin over a decade.
Death sentences handed down to nine heroin smugglers in northern Vietnam
The 23-members of the ring were attempting to traffic nearly half a ton of heroin.
Vietnamese drug ring tried for smuggling half a ton of heroin
The ring is believed to have handled 1,415 packs (480 kilograms) between 2012-2015 on the Laos-Vietnam-China route.
February 28, 2017 | 11:07 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter