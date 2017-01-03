VnExpress International
Greenpeace appeals to Thai PM to tackle air pollution 'crisis'

Greenpeace said Bangkok suffered the worst air pollution in its history between Jan 1st and Feb 21st.

China punishes officials for tampering with smog monitoring

The environment ministry said officials in Jiangxi and Henan sought to reduce emissions readings by spraying water ...

Delhi half-marathon goes ahead despite smog, health warnings

The course was sprayed with salted water to keep dust levels down and all traffic barred from nearby roads.
November 19, 2017 | 04:15 pm GMT+7

Smog returns, but Beijing says skies are getting cleaner

Pollution alerts are common in northern China, especially during bitterly cold winters when energy demand, much of it met by coal, soars.
January 03, 2017 | 10:03 pm GMT+7
 
