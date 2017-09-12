The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Migrant slavery casts shadow over EU-Africa summit
Abolition of the modern slavery markets came first in EU - Africa talks
Adidas leads way as four companies win Stop Slavery Award
Adidas is hailed for transparent audits, strong responsible sourcing guidelines, and robust tools to trace ...
From catering to coding, jobs help survivors of slavery to rebuild lives
'Survivors of slavery see their own value and worth through work and their expectations change.'
November 13, 2017 | 09:10 am GMT+7
Chicken farms and hotels among 200 new slavery cases investigated in Britain
At least 13,000 people are estimated to be victims of modern slavery in Britain.
October 24, 2017 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
UK anti-slavery drive must stop victims before they leave Vietnam: activists
Vietnam consistently ranks as one of the top three source countries for victims of modern slavery in Britain.
October 20, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
European dream becomes nightmare mirage for Bangladeshis
Rape, torture, slavery, and even death - the plight of refugees en route to Europe.
October 19, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
Britain slavery numbers surge as more victims identified
For the first time this year, the highest number of male victims were from Vietnam.
October 17, 2017 | 10:35 am GMT+7
Vietnamese child trafficking victims in UK vanish from care: charities
Rescued Vietnamese children may abscond from care because they do not feel safe or feel isolated, particularly if they do not speak English.
October 14, 2017 | 09:25 am GMT+7
Could new slavery numbers complicate efforts to end the global crime?
Roughly 40 millions were trapped as slaves last year, according to the report.
October 10, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
Charity seeks soccer players to tackle Vietnamese slave trade
Vietnamese pay smugglers up to $30,000 to get to Britain, lured by fake promises of lucrative jobs.
September 28, 2017 | 09:02 am GMT+7
As more Vietnamese fall prey to human trafficking, UK calls for tighter controls on nail bars
Victims trafficked from Vietnam most commonly end up in labor exploitation, often in cannabis cultivation and nail bars.
September 12, 2017 | 12:31 pm GMT+7
Britain turns back 100 suspected slaves at Scottish airport
Most of the victims were forced to work in sex industry.
August 25, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Late check-in, no luggage, child in tow - signs of slavery?
Each year, 93,000 people are sexually exploited and 4,500 others exploited for labor in European hotels.
July 21, 2017 | 09:16 am GMT+7
Adidas' slavery buster hopes technology can give workers a voice
As apparel and footwear industries rely heavily on outsourcing, sportswear companies have faced growing scrutiny.
May 25, 2017 | 02:08 pm GMT+7
British pledges on slave trade 'disappointing' - charities
The majority of victims of slavery in Britain are from Albania and Vietnam.
May 19, 2017 | 02:35 pm GMT+7
