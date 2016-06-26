VnExpress International
Vietnam slaughterhouse caught stuffing dogs with rice for profits

Stomach tubes are used to pump rice and water into the animals to fatten them up for the pot.

Australia suspends 18 facilities in Vietnam for animal cruelty: Embassy

Australia has suspended livestock supply to 18 abattoirs and feedlots in Vietnam as investigation into alleged ...
 
