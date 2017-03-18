The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Skull Island
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
That's not Vietnam! A quiz to see how closely you watched 'Kong: Skull Island'
There are scenes from Hawaii and Australia that may deceive you.
Ha Long Bay: "Kong: Skull Island", stunning views on location
Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh is the last shooting destination for the “Kong: Skull Island” ...
Get Newsletter