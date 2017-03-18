VnExpress International
That's not Vietnam! A quiz to see how closely you watched 'Kong: Skull Island'

There are scenes from Hawaii and Australia that may deceive you.

Ha Long Bay: "Kong: Skull Island", stunning views on location

Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh is the last shooting destination for the “Kong: Skull Island” ...
 
