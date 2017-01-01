VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag skilled
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Why is it so hard to hire skilled workers in Vietnam?

A new report finds Vietnam has the largest low-skilled workforce in the region.

For Vietnam's hi-tech sector, skilled workers remain elusive

The labor shortage is an obstacle in Vietnam's ambition to move up the value chain and away from the traditional ...
 
go to top