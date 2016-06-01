The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Veteran singer Joan Baez muses on Trump ... and Hitler
'I mean Hitler wanted to rule the world. Trump wants to make money.'
Vietnamese diva breaks onto Billboard′s ′World Albums Top 10′
My Tam has been making a name for herself on the international stage.
Ed Sheeran announces engagement
The singer will be married to his childhood friend, Cherry Seaborn.
January 21, 2018 | 09:29 am GMT+7
French star singer France Gall dies aged 70
France Gall passed away at age 70.
January 08, 2018 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Transgender singer wins Vietnam's most coveted music award
Le Thien Hieu wowed the nation in his very first TV appearance with his song 'My grandparents.'
April 26, 2017 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
Thailand jails country singer for seven years in royal insult case
Thailand on Wednesday jailed a country singer and political activist for 7-1/2 years, on grounds of insulting the monarchy in a public speech made three years ago.
June 01, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
