Singaporean
Point of law: Singaporean probed for toothpicks in bus seat

If found guilty of the offense of mischief, the suspect could be jailed for up to two years or fined, or both.

Judge throws book at porn pirates in northern Vietnam

A ring of Chinese, Vietnamese and Singaporean convicts copied music, film and porn for buyers in Guangzhou.
 
