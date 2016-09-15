VnExpress International
Palestinian teen dies in Israeli West Bank arrest raid: officials

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the teenager was 19 years old, while the hospital where he was taken said he had been shot in the head.

North Korea soldier shot six times as he defected to South

The incident took place in broad daylight, as defected soldier found in the South and current undergoing ...

Texas gunman kills at least 26 worshipers at small-town church

It was not immediately clear if the suspect killed himself or he was hit by gunfire by the resident.
November 06, 2017 | 08:18 am GMT+7

Duterte killed justice official, hitman tells Philippine senate

Rodrigo Duterte shot dead a justice department employee and ordered the murder of opponents, a former death squad member told parliament Thursday.
September 15, 2016 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
 
