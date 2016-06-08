VnExpress International
Blackout hits parts of Venezuelan capital

'How much more do we have to endure? We have become so primitive in this country,' said a Venezuelan.

Vietnam’s coffee prices hit highest since late 2011 on lack of good beans

Unusual rain resulted in a raw material shortage.

Top robusta exporter Vietnam may face coffee drain in May-June - Intimex

Traders and roasters are stocking up ahead of a projected shortfall in global output this year.
March 14, 2017 | 08:45 pm GMT+7

Talent shortage stymies Indonesia's tech scene

Indonesian online retailer Bilna spent two years looking for a chief technology officer before it finally discovered Ridy Lie, who had returned home after eight years with Amazon ...
June 08, 2016 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
 
