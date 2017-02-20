VnExpress International
World’s largest container ship docks in southern Vietnam

The 'milestone' arrival is hoped to make Cai Mep Port better known worldwide.

1 killed as Vietnamese vessel attacked by pirates near Philippines

Armed pirates reportedly attacked the ship and abducted six crew members before leaving it behind.
 
