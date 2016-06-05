The most read Vietnamese newspaper
ship overturn
Border forces take over Da Nang river after fatal shipwreck
The municipal government of Da Nang City has assigned the Da Nang Port border guards to manage the port after a ship sank on the Han River on June 4, ...
Three found dead as Vietnam PM arrives in Da Nang after cruise ship accident
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived to a tragic scene in Da Nang City on Sunday shortly before two children ...
