ship overturn
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Border forces take over Da Nang river after fatal shipwreck

The municipal government of Da Nang City has assigned the Da Nang Port border guards to manage the port after a ship sank on the Han River on June 4, ...

Three found dead as Vietnam PM arrives in Da Nang after cruise ship accident

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived to a tragic scene in Da Nang City on Sunday shortly before two children ...
 
