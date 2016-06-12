VnExpress International
Shanghai airport blast culprit was indebted gambler, say police

The man responsible for a weekend blast at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport that injured five people, including himself, was an indebted ...

Blast from "self-made" explosive injures three in Shanghai airport

A blast caused by "self-made explosive materials" injured three people at a terminal in Shanghai's Pudong ...
 
