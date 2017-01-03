The most read Vietnamese newspaper
sexual assault
18 new sexual abuse claims against UN peacekeepers in Congo
U.N. peacekeeping missions have been hit by a raft of sex abuse scandals, including child sex abuse, in Congo and elsewhere.
Woody Allen backlash grows as daughter confirmed sexual assaults
Dylan Farrow claimed the director sexually assaulted her as a seven-year-old. Her mother split from Allen, who ...
Foreign woman claims she was raped and robbed in Saigon
She said a strange man took advantage of her when she was drunk.
December 08, 2017 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Models, actresses, employees: the women speaking out against Harvey Weinstein
Celebrated actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Judith Godreche and Katherine Kendall all told they were approached by Weinstein.
October 12, 2017 | 08:37 am GMT+7
German woman reports being raped by foreign man in Saigon
The accused has only been identified as a black man whom she met in the city's backpacker district.
October 10, 2017 | 11:19 am GMT+7
Taylor Swift donates to sexual assault charity
She promised to donate to charities in the wake of her ordeal.
August 18, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7
Australian police charge Vatican treasurer over historical sexual assaults
He is the third highest ranking official in the Vatican.
June 29, 2017 | 08:07 am GMT+7
Sexual predator who targeted foreign women arrested in Hanoi
The drug addict often went looking for European victims around Tay Ho District.
April 16, 2017 | 11:12 am GMT+7
Norwegian woman files rape charges after drunken night at Vietnam resort town
She did not remember having sex, but the suspect said she gave her consent.
March 28, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
American man faces charges for sexually assaulting Vietnamese student
The man, who was hosting the exchange student, was accused of forcing her into sex 13 times, according to media reports.
January 07, 2017 | 03:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnam arrests Parisian wanted for child sexual assault in France
The 49-year-old fencing coach has been accused of assaulting a 9-year-old student.
January 03, 2017 | 06:03 pm GMT+7
No legal action against comedian convicted of child molesting in US: Vietnamese police
Hong Quang Minh, having served his jail sentence in California, will not be registered as a sex offender in Vietnam.
December 23, 2016 | 09:40 am GMT+7
Vietnamese nail salon owner faces jail for alleged rape in U.S.
A Vietnamese American owner of a nail salon in Oklahoma, U.S., has been accused of raping a female customer in his shop on June 17.
June 27, 2016 | 05:34 pm GMT+7
California prosecutors have Stanford sex judge removed from new case
The California judge facing criticism over his sentencing of a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault was removed on Tuesday from a new sexual assault case ...
June 15, 2016 | 10:12 am GMT+7
U.S prosecutors call for public help in finding sexual abuse victims of Vietnamese famous entertainer
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDA) is seeking the public’s help identifying potential additional victims of a well-known Vietnamese entertainer “Minh Beo” charged ...
March 29, 2016 | 01:13 pm GMT+7
