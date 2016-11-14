The most read Vietnamese newspaper
USA Gymnastics doctor gets up to 175 years as abuse victims applaud
'I've signed your death warrant,' the judge told Larry Nassar.
Time names sexual abuse 'Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year
President Donald Trump was runner-up in the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Vietnam fires police investigators after alleged child rape victim kills herself
The two officers had dropped the case, but the teenage girl’s death prompted the suspect’s arrest months later.
November 29, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Exhibition: 1001 Portraits of the Goddess
Vietnamese and Australian sexual abuse survivors speak out via intimate water color portraits.
November 29, 2017 | 09:10 am GMT+7
77-year old man sentenced to 3 years in jail for molesting two girls in southern Vietnam
But eyewitnesses said he sexually abused seven children.
November 18, 2017 | 11:57 am GMT+7
Harvey Weinstein: Hollywood kingmaker with feet of clay
Weinstein's allegedly inappropriate behavior goes back nearly three decades.
October 15, 2017 | 08:31 am GMT+7
Sex abuse laid bare by Australian artist in Vietnam
'It’s horrible when it’s not your fault, and you feel like you have to hide it.'
September 03, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese schoolgirl was strangled to death as rape suspicion looms – Japanese police
Autopsy results suggest that the nine-year-old died from suffocation caused by strangulation, after being sexually assaulted.
March 28, 2017 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese septuaginarian, dogged by allegations, finally charged with child molestation
Allegations from disgruntled families have sparked a public outcry, prompting the country's president to step in.
March 27, 2017 | 09:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s president demands answer on prolonged child sex abuse case
A 76-year-old man had been accused of molesting seven girls in the same apartment building for several years.
March 13, 2017 | 09:30 am GMT+7
New project tackles violence against children in Vietnam
About 3,000-4,000 Vietnamese children are suffering from abuse and maltreatment every year, according to World Vision Vietnam.
January 07, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
Chinese man accused of raping Vietnamese assistant in Saigon
Police are still looking for the 47-year-old man after alleged assault of the 19-year-old woman.
November 14, 2016 | 10:36 am GMT+7
Vietnam school principal faces charges for molesting 11-year-old schoolgirls
One of the predator's victims was brave enough to catch him in the act on camera.
September 28, 2016 | 11:09 am GMT+7
Young Vietnamese concerned about dangers of online sexual abuse: UNICEF
Eight out of ten 18-year-olds believe young people are in danger of being sexually abused or taken advantage of online, and more than five out of 10 think friends participate in ...
June 09, 2016 | 02:57 pm GMT+7
Bill Cosby takes legal hits in abuse cases on both U.S. coasts
Courts on both U.S. coasts dealt setbacks to Bill Cosby's legal team on Tuesday, as the comedian kept trying to fend off lawsuits over allegations that he has sexually abused ...
April 27, 2016 | 10:48 am GMT+7
