Vietnamese 'madame' arrested in South Korea for trafficking sex workers
The woman is accused of recruiting five sex workers and using false documents to smuggle them into the country.
Saigon police bust 'high-end' prostitution ring involving models, actresses
Amateur actresses and models were providing sexual services for up to $2,500.
Hanoi announces biggest prostitution crackdown ever
The capital city is aiming to bust up to 500 cases of illegal sex work in 2017, more than twice the number usually seen in past years.
February 14, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7
No one protects Vietnamese sex workers
Sex workers have to deal with regular police raids and persistent fears.
September 16, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7