S Korea's ruling party reels from more sex abuse allegations, vows 'zero tolerance'

Discussion of sexual misconduct has long been taboo in South Korea but in recent months the #MeToo movement has snowballed.

Five years on, Pope Francis under fire over sex abuse scandals

'The issue of protecting today's children is urgent. Children continue to be abused and raped within the Church.'

Suspect arrested in high-profile Hanoi child sex abuse case

The 34-year-old suspect had been summoned by police in January for questioning, but was not arrested.
March 17, 2017 | 01:49 pm GMT+7

Child sex tourism does not exist in Vietnam: official

Vietnam’s tourism administration has said that the country doesn’t offer child sex tourism after an NGO reported growth in this area in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
May 20, 2016 | 11:32 am GMT+7

UN council clashes over tackling peacekeeper sex abuse

A US push for action over a surge in troubling allegations of sex abuse by UN peacekeepers has run into resistance from Russia, Egypt and some African countries at the UN Security ...
March 15, 2016 | 05:12 pm GMT+7
 
