sewer
Girl’s body found two days after being washed down drain in Vietnam

The teenager slipped while trying to push her motorbike to safety during a heavy downpour.

Man dies after falling into open sewer in Saigon

He was reportedly rushing to catch a bus and fell into the hole.

Sleeping in the sewer: the latest beach trend

We are already fed up with camp sites, and hotels just won't cut it anymore. The search for newer experiences will never end, so that’s why we introduce to you the latest of them ...
May 31, 2016 | 06:58 pm GMT+7
 
