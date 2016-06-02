The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
services
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
American national knocked out after food complaints at Vietnam restaurant
Arguments over food quality at a Da Lat restaurant escalated into violence and left at least one female tourist beaten unconscious.
China survey puts services growth at 21-month low, blurs picture of resilient economy
Analysts believe China's robust industrial rally cannot be sustained much longer.
Man beaten to death after refusing to tip masseur in Hanoi: reports
The customer suffered fatal brain damage after the masseur hit him for not paying nearly four times the amount they had agreed on.
October 03, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Services outshine industry and construction in first half of 2016
Vietnam's GDP growth recorded an expansion of 5.52 percent in the first six months of the year, nearly half of which came from the service sector.
July 01, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7
Half of German companies ready to up the ante on Vietnam
Vietnam’s investment environment is considered to be safe, sustainable and potential for German firms as 54 percent of the investors decide to pump more money into Vietnam, ...
June 02, 2016 | 07:48 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter