American national knocked out after food complaints at Vietnam restaurant

Arguments over food quality at a Da Lat restaurant escalated into violence and left at least one female tourist beaten unconscious.

China survey puts services growth at 21-month low, blurs picture of resilient economy

Analysts believe China's robust industrial rally cannot be sustained much longer.

Man beaten to death after refusing to tip masseur in Hanoi: reports

The customer suffered fatal brain damage after the masseur hit him for not paying nearly four times the amount they had agreed on.
October 03, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

Services outshine industry and construction in first half of 2016

Vietnam's GDP growth recorded an expansion of 5.52 percent in the first six months of the year, nearly half of which came from the service sector. 
July 01, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7

Half of German companies ready to up the ante on Vietnam

Vietnam’s investment environment is considered to be safe, sustainable and potential for German firms as 54 percent of the investors decide to pump more money into Vietnam, ...
June 02, 2016 | 07:48 pm GMT+7
 
