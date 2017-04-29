VnExpress International
Speedboat service to Vietnam's Con Co Island suspended on safety grounds

The free service to the unspoiled island in the central region was launched just two weeks ago.

Vietnam's GDP growth slowdowns amid severe Mekong drought

Vietnam's GDP grew by 5.64 percent in the first quarter of 2016, a slow down compared to the same period last year ...
 
