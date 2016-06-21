The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
senate
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
US Senate rejects immigration bills, leaves Dreamers in limbo
'This vote is proof that President Trump’s plan will never become law,' Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Trump signs deal to end brief government shutdown, increase U.S. spending
The bill was approved by a wide margin in the Senate and survived a rebellion of 67 conservative Republicans in ...
US federal shutdown at hand after fiscal hawk's dissent
At midnight on Thursday, funding authority for most federal agencies expired without any intervening action by Congress.
February 09, 2018 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
Senators race to end US government shutdown before work week begins
'This is his [President Trump's] shutdown."
January 22, 2018 | 09:25 am GMT+7
US government shutdown begins as spending bill fails in Senate
U.S. government agencies funding exhausted as congress fails to pass new appropriations by midnight deadline.
January 20, 2018 | 01:27 pm GMT+7
Whistleblower Manning seeks US Senate seat
Anti-war, anti-secrecy activist Chelsea Manning is now a U.S. senatorial candidate.
January 14, 2018 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
U.S. House reignites gun-control debate with planned vote
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, under mounting pressure to advance gun-control legislation, will vote next week on a measure to keep guns out of the hands ...
July 01, 2016 | 12:05 pm GMT+7
Senate passes Puerto Rico debt bill, sends to Obama
The U.S. Senate gave solid approval on Wednesday to a relief plan to help Puerto Rico address its $70 billion debt, sending the measure to President Obama for his signing into law ...
June 30, 2016 | 08:22 am GMT+7
U.S. Senate blocks Democrats' plan to deny firearms to those on 'watch lists' after Orlando shooting
The U.S. Senate on Monday rejected four measures restricting gun sales after last week's massacre in an Orlando nightclub, dealing a bitter setback to advocates who have failed to ...
June 21, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter