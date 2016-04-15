VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag self-nominated candidate
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi: 95 percent of parliamentary self-nominees are out of race

95 percent of self-nominated candidates from Hanoi have failed to reach the final list of candidates to become National Assembly members as over half ...

 
go to top