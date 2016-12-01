The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
seize
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Nearly three tons of pangolin scales seized in Thailand
An estimated 6,000 pangolins have been killed to produce almost 3 tons of scales, which are used in traditional medicines in Asia.
Vietnamese boat seized off Malaysia for illegal fishing
12 Vietnamese fishermen have been detained by Malaysian authorities 'in an act of deterrence'.
Half a ton of smuggled ivory seized in Saigon
Dozens of shipments of smuggled ivory have been stopped in Vietnam in recent months.
December 01, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7