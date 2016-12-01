VnExpress International
Nearly three tons of pangolin scales seized in Thailand

An estimated 6,000 pangolins have been killed to produce almost 3 tons of scales, which are used in traditional medicines in Asia.

Vietnamese boat seized off Malaysia for illegal fishing

12 Vietnamese fishermen have been detained by Malaysian authorities 'in an act of deterrence'.

Half a ton of smuggled ivory seized in Saigon

Dozens of shipments of smuggled ivory have been stopped in Vietnam in recent months.
December 01, 2016 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
 
