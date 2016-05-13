The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Four Indian battleships to visit Cam Ranh Seaport
Four Indian warships left for an operational deployment to the South China Sea (Vietnam's East Sea) and North West Pacific on Wednesday with plans to ...
Kien Giang invests big on Phu Quoc Island special economic zone
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang plans to turn Phu Quoc Island into a special economic zone and one of the ...
Construction of northern first deep-water seaport component kicked off
Saigon Newport Corp., which is run by the Ministry of National Defense, and its partners on Thursday began construction at the B component of the Hai Phong International Gateway ...
May 13, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
