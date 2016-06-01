The most read Vietnamese newspaper
seafood exports
Vietnam assures seafood safety after E.U. issues warning
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers has issued a staement saying that the mass fish deaths that occurred in central provinces ...
U.S. detects banned substances in Vietnamese seafood exports
The U.S. has found traces of banned chemicals and antibiotics in some batches of catfish imported from Vietnam.
