Japanese tariffs hobble Vietnamese tuna exports

Thai and Filipino tuna exporters have accessed the market tariff-free for years.

Affluent China emerges as Vietnam’s major seafood buyer

Seafood producers in Vietnam are expected to cash in on China’s rising consumption.

Vietnam’s seafood exports could be left fishing in 2017

Environmental disasters and slowing global demand have left the industry all at sea.
January 20, 2017 | 05:06 pm GMT+7

Chinese firms develop taste for Vietnamese tuna

Export value surged by 107 percent in the first half of this year.
August 05, 2016 | 05:38 pm GMT+7

Drought and fish deaths drown Vietnam’s seafood exports

Processing factories are floundering to find something to process.
August 04, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7

Hot weather likely behind the massive lobster die-off in southern Vietnam

Lobster farmers in the south-central province of Phu Yen are suffering huge financial losses following a recent massive lobster die-off.
June 13, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
 
