Tag
screening
Screening: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
A mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter's murder when they fail to catch the culprit.
Screening: Le mystere Picasso
A 1956 French documentary film about painter Pablo Picasso
APEC Vietnam 2017 Film Week
The APEC Vietnam 2017 Film Week kicks off this week in Hanoi and Da Nang.
October 11, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Movie Night: Lipstick Under My Burkha
Screening of Alankrita Shrivastava's latest film on women.
October 06, 2017 | 06:20 pm GMT+7
Screening: Chronicle of a Summer
With a follow-up talk with a Saigon-based urban designer.
September 06, 2017 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Screening: 27 years without images
A Vietnam premiere of 'The anabasis of May and Fusako Shigenobu, Masao Adachi and 27 years without images'.
August 28, 2017 | 04:01 pm GMT+7
Film storyteller: Xích lô | Cyclo
Screening of Tran Anh Hung's 'Cyclo' with follow-up discussion.
August 15, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Screening, discussion: The Lizzie Velasquez Story - A Brave Heart
Lizzie Velasquez’s life and her triumphant journey to the other side of bullying.
March 28, 2017 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Film Screening: Transit Havana
Celebrating International Human Rights Day with the Dutch/Cuban film.
December 08, 2016 | 07:53 pm GMT+7
Screening Series: Varan Documentary Films
Vietnamese young filmmakers will try to impress you.
November 28, 2016 | 11:31 am GMT+7
Screening: INNI (Sigur Rós) | A Farewell to Hanoi Cinematheque
One last screening to farewell Hanoi Cinematheque, Hanoi's 14-year-old theater.
November 16, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Screening: Oss 117 - Rio ne répond plus
L'Espace
November 02, 2016 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
Screening: A House in Ninh Hoa
Goethe-Institut Hanoi
October 26, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
Screening: Le Tableau
L'Espace
October 26, 2016 | 11:47 am GMT+7
Screening: Une femme est une femme
L'Espace
October 24, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
