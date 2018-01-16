VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag scrap metal
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Melting pot: Hanoi smithies transform discarded cans into cookware

90 minutes is all it takes for this couple to melt down scrap metal collected by poor farmers and mold it into pots.

Saigon's copper scavengers

A small glimpse into the life of people who make ends meet by scavenging electronics in Go Vap District, Ho Chi ...
 
go to top