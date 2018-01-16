The most read Vietnamese newspaper
scrap metal
Melting pot: Hanoi smithies transform discarded cans into cookware
90 minutes is all it takes for this couple to melt down scrap metal collected by poor farmers and mold it into pots.
Saigon's copper scavengers
A small glimpse into the life of people who make ends meet by scavenging electronics in Go Vap District, Ho Chi ...