VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Science
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

T. rex was not feathery, study says

A long-held contention says lbodied dinos had no feathers, requiring them for neither warmth nor flight.

Scientists develop fluid-filled artificial womb to help premature babies

Artificial womb for super-preemies worked with sheep.

Fossils may be earliest known multicellular life - study

Fossils could be  the earliest known specimens of the branch of life to which humans belong.
April 25, 2017 | 08:13 am GMT+7

Monkeys break new ground on stone tool theory

Should our humans' much-trumpeted smartness take all the credit for primitive stone tools?
October 20, 2016 | 10:03 am GMT+7
 
go to top