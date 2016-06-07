The most read Vietnamese newspaper
SCIC
Vietnamese
Tag: SCIC
Thailand's Kasikornbank signs deal with Vietnam's state investment firm
The deal aims to help Thai enterprises explore investment opportunities in Vietnam.
Vietnam says no specific buyer in mind for Vinamilk Dec stake sale
SCIC plans Vinamilk's 9 percent stake sale on December 2.
First Vinamilk's stake sale set for December
The government will offload a 9 percent stake first before completely divesting from the dairy company.
October 28, 2016 | 11:40 am GMT+7
Vinamilk's Jan-Sep gross profit jumps 28 percent ahead of share sale
The government's investment arm SCIC is set to sell a 9 percent stake in the dairy giant this year.
October 25, 2016 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s govt urged to sell entire stake in dairy giant Vinamilk
Selling off small stakes individually could cost the government $1 billion.
October 20, 2016 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Morgan Stanley Asia to advise Vietnam on stake sale of dairy giant
Vietnam’s investment arm wants to milk the maximum profit from the sell-off.
October 07, 2016 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to sell 9 pct stake in dairy giant this year: state investment arm
Already valued at $9 billion, Vinamilk is the largest listed firm in the country.
September 24, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam to divest from dairy giant Vinamilk in privatization push
The government also confirms plans to sell shares in nine other leading enterprises.
September 15, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's fresh privatization push puts local firms on edge
Will foreign investors start renaming Vietnamese brands now the ownership cap has been lifted?
September 09, 2016 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Vietnam mega corporation’s heads paid 30 times above average
The giant state owned corporation has paid its employees half of dozen million dollars in 2015.
July 07, 2016 | 06:43 pm GMT+7
Vietnam rakes in nearly $200 million from state firm sell-offs
Vietnam divested VND2.1 trillion from state-owned enterprises during the first five months of the year, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, adding approximately VND4.2 trillion ...
June 07, 2016 | 01:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's leading state owned giant Vinamilk says scrapping foreign ownership cap
The board of Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk has decided to remove its 49 percent foreign ownership cap, an official said on Monday, paving the way for an expected flood of ...
May 17, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7
Privatization quickens as investors lay eyes on "golden land"
Vietnam has managed to privatize, both partially and wholly, 34 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) during the first four months of this year, according to a report by the Steering ...
May 12, 2016 | 08:19 pm GMT+7
Vietnam state investment arm told to invest in new strategic areas
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the State Capital Investment Corp. (SCIC) to consider investing in areas that are strategically vital to the country’s development, ...
April 27, 2016 | 08:03 am GMT+7
Ministry of Transport makes $93 million from divestments
Nine state owned enterprises (SOEs) under the Ministry of Transport (MoT)’s management sold stakes worth VND2.7 trillion (about $93 million) in the first three months of 2016.
April 13, 2016 | 02:26 pm GMT+7
