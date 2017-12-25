VnExpress International
Vietnam bans sale of soft drinks in schools: PM

Advertisements of soft drinks and other ‘unhealthy products’ are also being blacklisted, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

After the flood: Vietnamese schools rush to save books, classrooms

Deadly floods, which killed at least 24 people in the central region the past week, left depressing scenes in ...
 
