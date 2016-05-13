VnExpress International
Oscars so scandalous: leading movies hit with backlash

This year's contenders have been plagued by accusations of plagiarism, sexual misconduct, and criticism from gay and African-American communities.

Body of missing district chairman discovered in Hanoi

Nguyen Hong Lam had been unaccounted for since leaving his office on the night of December 25.

National TV apologizes to vegetable farmers after fabricating report

Vietnam Television has been forced to offer vegetable farmers in Thanh Hoa province an apology after broadcasting a report that showed them apparently deceiving customers using a ...
