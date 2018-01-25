VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag scams
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Taxi driver fired for ripping off Korean tourists in central Vietnam

The tourists received a refund and free rides after their complaint was shared on Facebook.

State Dept. apologizes over travel tip for the less attractive

The U.S. Department of State forced to apologise for warning anyone who 'isn't a 10 at home' to avoid being taken ...
 
go to top