Vietnamese banker flees overseas after stealing $10 mln from customer: police

Eximbank says it cannot reimburse the customer until a court orders it to do so.

Vietnam now ranks among the world's top 5 most optimistic nations: Nielsen

The country's top position globally on depositing extra spare cash into savings remains unchanged.

Piggy-bank makers looking to get fat for a sizzling Tet

Vietnamese people are hoping to stuff their pigs with lucky money as the Lunar New Year approaches.
January 09, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7

China's "moonlight" generation puts tomorrow's growth on credit

China's hopes that consumer spending can become its new growth engine have taken a few dents in 2016, but a new generation of overspenders might give the economy a shot in the ...
April 13, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7
 
