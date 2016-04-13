The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese banker flees overseas after stealing $10 mln from customer: police
Eximbank says it cannot reimburse the customer until a court orders it to do so.
Vietnam now ranks among the world's top 5 most optimistic nations: Nielsen
The country's top position globally on depositing extra spare cash into savings remains unchanged.
Piggy-bank makers looking to get fat for a sizzling Tet
Vietnamese people are hoping to stuff their pigs with lucky money as the Lunar New Year approaches.
January 09, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
China's "moonlight" generation puts tomorrow's growth on credit
China's hopes that consumer spending can become its new growth engine have taken a few dents in 2016, but a new generation of overspenders might give the economy a shot in the ...
April 13, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7
