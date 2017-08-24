VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag saving
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese shoppers no longer the world’s thriftiest: Nielsen

Consumer spending seems to be on the rise with less people interested in saving.

Don't know how to save money? Just ask the Vietnamese

Vietnamese are the most careful spenders in Southeast Asia.
 
go to top