VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Savills Vietnam
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Office space snapped up in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

A report released on May 19 shows that office rent and occupancy rates in both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi have risen thanks to growing demand and new ...

Ho Chi Minh City hotel market suffers from expansion

More rooms and less guests forced many hotels in HCM City to cut their prices by around five per cent in an ...
 
go to top