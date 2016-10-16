VnExpress International
Typhoon hotline for tourists set up in Vietnam province as Sarika bears down

Vietnam can be a scary place for foreign tourists when big storms hit.

Vietnam Airlines cancels flights due to Typhoon Sarika

Flights to and from Hai Phong have been grounded due to safety concerns.

Typhoon Sarika enters East Sea

It may trigger even more heavy downpours in already-flooded parts of central Vietnam.
