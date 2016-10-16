The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Typhoon hotline for tourists set up in Vietnam province as Sarika bears down
Vietnam can be a scary place for foreign tourists when big storms hit.
Vietnam Airlines cancels flights due to Typhoon Sarika
Flights to and from Hai Phong have been grounded due to safety concerns.
Typhoon Sarika enters East Sea
It may trigger even more heavy downpours in already-flooded parts of central Vietnam.
October 16, 2016 | 01:31 pm GMT+7