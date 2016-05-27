VnExpress International
Tag sanitation
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Poor hygiene makes Vietnam less attractive tourism destination: survey

Hygiene-related incidents have been reported at many lodgings, including four-star hotels.

5 million Vietnamese lack standard toilets

Environmental problems caused by poor sanitation cost Vietnam around $780 mln/year.

UNICEF helps improve sanitation, water access in drought-hit Vietnam

Residents in six Vietnamese provinces will benefit from the relief program through February.
November 09, 2016 | 03:34 pm GMT+7

World Bank grants Vietnam $119 million loan to support water supply projects

Vietnam has been offered funding by the World Bank to tackle major urban development challenges focused on clean water supply and wastewater treatment.
May 27, 2016 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
 
