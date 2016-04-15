VnExpress International
Tag Sanders
Chaos in US Democratic convention as Sanders backers revolt

Supporters of Bernie Sanders repeatedly chanted and booed mentions of Hillary Clinton's name.

Sanders vows to help Clinton beat Trump, but keeps campaign alive

Bernie Sanders promised on Thursday to work with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to ...

Trump, Sanders explore staging unusual presidential debate

Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Bernie Sanders on Thursday explored staging an unconventional U.S. presidential debate that would sideline Democratic front-runner Hillary ...
May 27, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7

Clinton loses to Sanders in coal state of West Virginia

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the West Virginia primary on Tuesday, slowing her march toward the party's nomination.
May 11, 2016 | 08:22 am GMT+7

Clinton and Sanders spar in uproarious live debate

Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton and rival Bernie Sanders assailed each other on Thursday over their judgment and experience before a rowdy crowd in a high-volume debate ...
April 15, 2016 | 11:59 am GMT+7
 
