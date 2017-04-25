VnExpress International
Tag sand exploitation
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Fearing further erosion, Vietnam’s Mekong Delta residents fight sand exploitation

Locals are in uproar after An Giang announced sand dredging plans to save one commune from sliding into the river at the expense of another.

Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents trembling after river swallows houses

Erosion is ever-increasingly 'deforming' Vietnam's rice basket.
 
