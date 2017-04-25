The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
sand exploitation
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Fearing further erosion, Vietnam’s Mekong Delta residents fight sand exploitation
Locals are in uproar after An Giang announced sand dredging plans to save one commune from sliding into the river at the expense of another.
Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents trembling after river swallows houses
Erosion is ever-increasingly 'deforming' Vietnam's rice basket.