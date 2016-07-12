VnExpress International
Mekong Delta fruit farmers being killed off by saline intrusion

Vietnam’s 'fruit basket' is dying, and authorities don't have a solution.

Saltwater threatens to drown nearly half of Vietnam's paddy fields

If nothing's done, "the [Mekong] delta's agricultural production will be exhausted in the next three years."
 
