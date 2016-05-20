VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag salt production
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam rushes to analyze potentially poisonous salt after mass fish deaths

Vietnam’s National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department (Nafiqad) has sent an urgent request to its units to take and analyze samples ...
 
go to top